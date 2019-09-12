As Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Shares Declined, Gagnon Securities Raised Holding by $786,276; Oakbrook Investments Has Decreased Holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporate (JLL) by $343,000

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporate (JLL) by 49.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $352,000, down from 4,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $142.47. About 216,562 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes LinkedIn’s Top Companies list again; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q Net $40.3M; 05/03/2018 JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 17/04/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $175; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED THREE PROPOSALS FROM PEBBLEBROOK; 26/03/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $193 FROM $169; 27/03/2018 – LaSalle St. Investment Advisors Adds Ocean Park’s Strategies to Salt Creek Investors Platform; 10/04/2018 – 40 percent of consumers today will pick a mall to visit primarily based on the restaurants located there, according to a report from Jones Lang LaSalle

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 65,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 753,794 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.27 million, up from 688,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $548.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4. About 490,309 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 04/05/2018 – FLEXION: CMS INCLUDED ZILRETTA FOR HCPCS J CODE; 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS NAMES DAVID ARKOWITZ AS CFO; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss $137.5M; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.8% of Flexion Therapeutics; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXN); 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA(R) (triamcinolone Acetonide Extended-Release Injectable Suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss/Shr $4.16; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolon; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at Osteoarthritis Research Society International World Congress

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,363 activity. Clayman Michael D. had bought 2,317 shares worth $25,136. The insider Arkowitz David bought 2,500 shares worth $27,627. 2,000 Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares with value of $21,480 were bought by COLELLA SAMUEL D.

Analysts await Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.73 earnings per share, down 9.60% or $0.29 from last year’s $3.02 per share. JLL’s profit will be $140.80 million for 13.05 P/E if the $2.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% negative EPS growth.

