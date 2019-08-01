As Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Share Value Declined, Gagnon Advisors Has Increased Stake; Bokf Holding in Workday (WDAY) Has Lowered as Valuation Declined

Bokf decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 5,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 25,268 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 30,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $5.48 during the last trading session, reaching $205.46. About 656,804 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 89.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 189,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 401,648 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, up from 211,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $381.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 110,556 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Acad; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS ZILRETTA RECOMMENDED BY CMS; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.6M; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION: CMS INCLUDED ZILRETTA FOR HCPCS J CODE; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolon; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss/Shr $4.16; 15/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA(R) (triamcinolone Acetonide Extended-Release Injectable Suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results From Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Admin of ZILRETTA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Financial Inc invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). 47,851 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. 1.43M are owned by Pictet Asset Limited. Alps Advsr accumulated 91,439 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.36M shares or 0.18% of the stock. 280 are owned by Parkside Natl Bank And. Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated stated it has 2,654 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Sg Americas Secs Ltd has 27,045 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 1,099 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The owns 23,075 shares. 13,468 are held by Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Co. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 8,619 shares. Tpg Grp (Sbs) reported 0.23% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN).

More notable recent Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Flexion Therapeutics Rose 29.8% in January – Motley Fool” on February 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 56% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Flexion Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at the 2019 Osteoarthritis Research Society International (OARSI) World Congress – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flexion submits U.S. marketing application for repeat injections of Zilretta – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Flexion Therapeutics Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $178,756 activity. Shares for $101,120 were bought by MERRIFIELD C ANN. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $27,627 was bought by Arkowitz David.

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57M and $174.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDAY, TSLA – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TELL, WDAY, TWTR – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Workday (WDAY) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “June 28th Options Now Available For Workday (WDAY) – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Workday (WDAY) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 9,429 shares to 17,509 shares, valued at $729,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Company Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). United Kingdom-based Legal And General Public Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,210 shares. Blair William Company Il accumulated 1.08M shares or 1.27% of the stock. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 115,988 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs stated it has 0.03% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 504,328 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 985 shares. Regent Inv Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.84% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). D E Shaw holds 15,197 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited, a Delaware-based fund reported 1,160 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp reported 2,948 shares stake. Bokf Na holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 25,268 shares.