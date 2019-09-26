As Flex LTD (Put) (FLEX) Stock Declined, Springbok Capital Management Has Increased Holding; Cyrusone (CONE) Valuation Rose While South Texas Money Management LTD Has Raised by $4.67 Million Its Holding

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 18.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 81,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 535,084 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.89 million, up from 453,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $77.45. About 504,514 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Flex Ltd (Put) (FLEX) by 175.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 36,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 56,500 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $541,000, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Flex Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 2.03M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES FLEX ACQUISITION RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGR; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) the Firm’s Investigation of Accusations of Improper Accounting; 07/03/2018 SES Optimizes Events and News Broadcasting with New Product “OU Flex”; 17/04/2018 – Korea Content Platform Chooses Ooyala Flex Media Platform to Power Their Media Operations; 09/03/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM B-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – FORD EXPEDITION, EXPLORER, FLEX AND LINCOLN NAVIGATOR AND MKT PRODUCTION CONTINUE UNINTERRUPTED; 07/05/2018 – CCP COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INCREASES THEIR PRESENCE IN NASHVILLE, TN WITH A $41.2 MILLION ACQUISITION OF AN OFFICE-FLEX PORTFOLIO; 05/04/2018 – Ooyala Simplifies Video Operations With New Ooyala Flex Media Platform; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Are Roku Investors Overreacting to Comcast’s Free Streaming TV Box? – Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Comcast Introduces a New Box in a Move Against Roku – The Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Flex Ltd.â€™s (NASDAQ:FLEX) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Innovator Preps Nasdaq 100 and Russell 2000 Buffer ETF Listings Announces Upside Cap Ranges for October Series of Defined Outcome ETFs. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 13,046 shares to 554 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc by 90,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,060 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold FLEX shares while 84 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 465.76 million shares or 1.10% less from 470.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Counsel reported 17,340 shares stake. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 17,678 shares. Us Bankshares De invested 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Loews stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). The Missouri-based Company Savings Bank has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Northern Tru reported 1.11 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0% or 677,584 shares in its portfolio. Boston Ptnrs invested in 13.95M shares or 0.18% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Llp has invested 0.06% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). M&T Bankshares holds 12,277 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Globeflex Cap LP reported 0.16% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Fuller & Thaler Asset invested in 0.28% or 2.53M shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D L Carlson Inv Group Inc, New Hampshire-based fund reported 55,100 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 18,803 shares. Miles Inc has 4,842 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability reported 136,614 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 141,978 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,375 shares. Penn Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 49,405 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 123,374 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 5 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc has 29,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). 59,516 were reported by Blair William Il. 163,552 were accumulated by Aviva Public Limited. 60,323 are held by Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0.03% or 11,348 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CyrusOne gets interest from rival Digital Realty as possible bidders gather, report says – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Sirius XM Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 28, 2018.