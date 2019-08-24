As Flex LTD Ord (FLEX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Lord Abbett & Company Boosted Its Stake; Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Cypress Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $420,000

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 45.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 12,802 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 8,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $104.17. About 4.38 million shares traded or 80.73% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in Flex Ltd Ord (FLEX) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 399,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.78 million, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Flex Ltd Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.36% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $9.71. About 3.70M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP SPV IN HONG KONG FOR THE TRANSACTION; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 26/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – FLEX TO DIVEST MULTEK’S CHINA OPERATIONS TO MULTI-FINELINE ELECTRONIX INC. (“MFLEX”); 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Synthes, Inc.- Flex Arm Product Usage: The Synthes Flex Arm is a component of the Synthes Minimally Invasive Su; 07/05/2018 – FLEX Scoring Catheter Presented at 2018 Charing Cross International Symposium; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS GROUP AIR.PA – AIRBUS LAUNCHES NEW CABIN-FLEX OPTION FOR A380 WITH QANTAS; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch

