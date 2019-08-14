As Flex LTD Ord (FLEX) Market Valuation Declined, Logan Capital Management Boosted Position; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Sta Wealth Management Lifted Its Stake

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 276.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 6,268 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 1,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $273.94. About 334,538 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Flex Ltd Ord (FLEX) by 297.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 54,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 73,475 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Flex Ltd Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 839,354 shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 12/03/2018 – Introducing Twilio Flex: The Future of the Contact Center; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – JONATHAN COOK, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FLEX LNG MANAGEMENT LTD, DECIDED ON 28 MAY 2018 TO RESIGN HIS POSITION; 17/04/2018 – Korea Content Platform Chooses Ooyala Flex Media Platform to Power Their Media Operations; 18/04/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD – TIME CHARTER PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS WILL COMMENCE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2019; ENEL HAS OPTION TO EXTEND CONTRACT BY ADDITIONAL 12 MONTHS; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 07/05/2018 – CCP COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INCREASES THEIR PRESENCE IN NASHVILLE, TN WITH A $41.2 MILLION ACQUISITION OF AN OFFICE-FLEX PORTFOLIO; 16/05/2018 – Flex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS GROUP AIR.PA – AIRBUS LAUNCHES NEW CABIN-FLEX OPTION FOR A380 WITH QANTAS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 183,000 shares. D E Shaw Company Incorporated holds 16.11 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt reported 194,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bank Of holds 207,738 shares. Brave Asset Management Inc has 12,900 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) or 1,650 shares. Gsa Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 25,807 shares. Stephens Ar owns 10,579 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Towle & Co has 3.76% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Logan Capital Mgmt stated it has 73,475 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) or 356,469 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 0.01% or 900,597 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.08% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Lowe Brockenbrough Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 15,750 shares. Enterprise Fin Serv Corp holds 145 shares.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,690 shares to 11,814 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,449 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 180,783 shares to 26,406 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,278 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.