As Flex LTD (FLEX) Valuation Declined, Holder Brandes Investment Partners LP Decreased by $12.05 Million Its Stake; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Increased Its Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $351,600 as Share Price Rose

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 13.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 9,864 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90M, up from 8,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $292.71. About 1.35M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp analyzed 1.34M shares as the company's stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 8.19 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.40 million, down from 9.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 3.55 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $482.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 5,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $295,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,340 shares, and cut its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 3.56M shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 3,359 are owned by Homrich Berg. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 21,275 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 17,425 shares. Meritage Mgmt has 1,855 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 8.45 million shares. Bp Plc owns 52,500 shares. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 1,613 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Cantillon Capital Management Ltd Company has 2.97% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Dsm Prns Llc owns 1.84% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 429,347 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd invested in 1.17M shares or 0.28% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp holds 1.08M shares. Lpl Ltd Com invested in 0.05% or 81,393 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts owns 1.69% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 215,939 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Llc holds 0.14% or 16,067 shares.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.16 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -188.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold FLEX shares while 84 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 465.76 million shares or 1.10% less from 470.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura holds 122,647 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loews holds 830,000 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Kbc Group Nv reported 151,326 shares. Graybill Bartz Assocs has 1.33% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 203,346 shares. Fmr Ltd Co holds 21.58M shares. Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.16% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) holds 0.01% or 20,118 shares. New York-based Lyrical Asset Management LP has invested 2.35% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Vanguard holds 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 3.10 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Finance Group has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 100,993 shares or 0% of the stock. Aviva Plc owns 0.08% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 1.23 million shares. 13.95M are held by Boston Ptnrs. 52,695 were accumulated by Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizme (NYSE:TKC) by 64,641 shares to 368,559 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Therapeutics Cor (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 176,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Enel Chile S A.