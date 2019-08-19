As Flex LTD (FLEX) Stock Value Declined, S&T Bank Lifted Holding by $415,647; T Rowe Price Group (TROW) Stake Maintained by Rockland Trust Co

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 3,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 100,606 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07M, up from 96,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in T Rowe Price Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $107.37. About 605,481 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 10/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price End-April Assets Under Mgmt $1.02 Tln Vs End-March $1.01 Tln; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.74, EST. $1.68; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Health Sciences Adds Nektar, Cuts Cigna; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT; 11/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — T. Rowe Price Group, Inc./; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Forum Energy; 23/04/2018 – T. Rowe Price Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE ASSOCIATES INC REPORTS 20.1 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE 1Q NET REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.28B; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec

S&T Bank increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 46,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 639,643 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, up from 593,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 3.37M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 16/05/2018 – Flex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 26/04/2018 – FLEX 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 30C; 26/04/2018 – FLEX SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 26C, EST. 31C; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM B-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM; 12/03/2018 – Introducing Twilio Flex: The Future of the Contact Center; 18/04/2018 – Fitness Powerhouses Muscle & Fitness and FLEX Magazine are Merging; 18/04/2018 – Flexible Printed Circuit Boards – Global Strategic Business Report Analysis 2016-2018 to 2024 – Flex-to-Fit Approach Opens New and Exciting Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD – MFLEX WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN NON-US SUBSIDIARIES OF FLEX THAT OPERATE CHINA-BASED BUSINESS OF MULTEK, FOR PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $273 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Flex Logix Co-Founders Awarded Interconnect Patent For Connecting Any Kind Of RAM Between eFPGA Cores To Create Application-Optimized eFPGA Arrays; 03/05/2018 – American Century Adds Aptiv, Exits Flex, Cuts Facebook: 13F

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Huawei’s ties with partners FedEx, Flex fray on U.S.-China tensions – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Flex +5.6% after upside profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Shares of Flex Jumped Today – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CyberFuels, Inc. Launches Sales of its Specially Formulated EcoFlex 91 and 93 Octane GEM fuels in Daytona Beach Florida – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thornburg accumulated 1.73M shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 356,469 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has 0% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 916,156 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 628,335 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 47,398 shares. Iridian Asset Mgmt Ltd Ct holds 1.42% or 11.12 million shares in its portfolio. Steinberg Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.43% stake. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co reported 103 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 306 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 680,173 shares. Citadel Ltd Llc stated it has 15.90 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 3.13 million are owned by Vanguard Gp Inc. Jnba Finance Advsrs invested in 0% or 1,100 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested in 13,481 shares.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 5,370 shares to 67,179 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 3,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,955 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “T. Rowe Price Reports 1% Sequential Increase in July AUM – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why AllianceBernstein (AB) is Worth Adding to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “T. Rowe Price (TROW) Rallies 16% YTD: Is More Upside Left? – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BancorpSouth on Buyout Spree, Gets FDIC Nod for Acquisitions – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Legg Mason’s (LM) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Costs Down – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 59,598 shares to 105,436 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipath Bloomberg Commodity In (DJP) by 56,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,286 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TROW shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 160.80 million shares or 6.36% less from 171.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Investment Corporation has 128,462 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 10,000 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 160 shares. Shine Advisory Services Inc stated it has 0.01% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.28% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). 199,882 were accumulated by Confluence Investment Limited Liability Company. 254,800 are owned by Sprucegrove Invest. Cap Int Ca has invested 0.13% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Archford Strategies Ltd Company has 472 shares. The Korea-based Korea Inv has invested 0% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 4,131 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial invested in 257,354 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 24,506 shares. The North Carolina-based Cardinal Cap Mgmt has invested 1.33% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Farmers National Bank & Trust holds 0.73% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) or 13,463 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $263,597 activity.