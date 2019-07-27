As Flex LTD (FLEX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Clearline Capital LP Lowered by $2.46 Million Its Stake; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Raised Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 52.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 272,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 246,512 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 519,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 13.28% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 14.48M shares traded or 124.69% up from the average. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 27.77% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd. (FLEX); 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS GROUP AIR.PA – AIRBUS LAUNCHES NEW CABIN-FLEX OPTION FOR A380 WITH QANTAS; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Bovie Medical Corporation- J-Plasma Precise(R) FLEX, Catalog Number: BVX-500BF; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Ingenuity Flex – Model no. 728317, Computed Tomography X-Ray system Product Usage; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – DECIDED TO APPOINT BOARD MEMBER MARIUS HERMANSEN AS INTERIM CEO; 15/05/2018 – Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 4,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,322 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, up from 66,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 171,308 shares to 268,095 shares, valued at $8.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 10,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.49M shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Com invested in 103 shares or 0% of the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corporation owns 46,155 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Sei Invs Com accumulated 0.03% or 836,701 shares. Tcw Grp Inc owns 104,271 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 25,807 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 314,924 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.09% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) or 38.28M shares. State Street reported 12.44M shares. Boston Partners reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Primecap Mngmt Ca accumulated 77.42 million shares or 0.57% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 980,363 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 3.03M shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.2% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) or 2.06 million shares. Moreover, Captrust Advisors has 0% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 9,062 shares.

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Flex (FLEX) Q1 Earnings Match Estimates, Huawei Woes Linger – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Flex (FLEX) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Flex (FLEX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of Flex Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Flex Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 15,301 shares to 434,877 shares, valued at $123.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,372 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 insider sales for $262.64 million activity. $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A. 9,910 shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh, worth $969,143 on Wednesday, February 6. On Monday, February 11 the insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750. 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. 41,088 shares valued at $3.90M were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 29,621 shares valued at $2.86 million was made by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G stockâ€™s target price boosted by Goldman Sachs – Cincinnati Business Courier” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble gains after Goldman Sachs lift – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.