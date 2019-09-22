As Flex LTD (FLEX) Stock Declined, Holder Thornburg Investment Management Has Decreased Position; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Value Rose While Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Decreased Position by $458,865

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 76,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.85M, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 1.99 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd; 18/04/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD – TIME CHARTER PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS WILL COMMENCE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2019; ENEL HAS OPTION TO EXTEND CONTRACT BY ADDITIONAL 12 MONTHS; 07/05/2018 – CCP COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INCREASES THEIR PRESENCE IN NASHVILLE, TN WITH A $41.2 MILLION ACQUISITION OF AN OFFICE-FLEX PORTFOLIO; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM E-L; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Ingenuity Flex – Model no. 728317, Computed Tomography X-Ray system Product Usage; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ C-L® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ C-R® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ D-L® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM B-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – JONATHAN COOK, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FLEX LNG MANAGEMENT LTD, DECIDED ON 28 MAY 2018 TO RESIGN HIS POSITION; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 2,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 210,573 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.81 million, down from 213,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $159.3. About 2.18M shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.16 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -188.89% negative EPS growth.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 185,882 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $86.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adr by 1.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Analysts await Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14M for 29.94 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

