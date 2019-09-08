As Flex LTD (FLEX) Stock Declined, Corsair Capital Management LP Upped Position; Entegris Com (ENTG) Shareholder Teton Advisors Has Decreased Position by $549,500

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc Com (ENTG) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 226,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, down from 241,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Entegris Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.29. About 807,461 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 61,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 402,597 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, up from 341,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 5.80 million shares traded or 13.02% up from the average. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd; 15/03/2018 – Flex Wins 2018 Manufacturing Leadership Award for Sustainability; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd. (FLEX); 19/03/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA; 07/03/2018 SES Optimizes Events and News Broadcasting with New Product “OU Flex”; 26/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – FLEX TO DIVEST MULTEK’S CHINA OPERATIONS TO MULTI-FINELINE ELECTRONIX INC. (“MFLEX”); 26/04/2018 – FLEX SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 26C, EST. 31C; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Flex Acq Hldg Rtgs Unfctd By Waddington Grp Acq; 01/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Hope Nesteruk and Other CPSC Staff Participating in A Conference Call with the ASTM Gates Push Out/Flex Test

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 949,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability invested in 46,155 shares. Schneider Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 46,141 shares. Architects stated it has 5,928 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). 135 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 293,605 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca invested in 0.57% or 77.42 million shares. Jump Trading Limited accumulated 24,581 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ameritas Ptnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 162 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Reilly Financial Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communication reported 6,700 shares. Sei accumulated 836,701 shares. Moreover, Bailard has 0.08% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $58.97M for 24.61 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

