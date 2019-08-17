As Flex LTD (FLEX) Shares Declined, Thornburg Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $5.71 Million; Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Position as Share Price Rose

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 571,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32M, down from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 3.15M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM E-L; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 09/05/2018 – Flex to Host Investor and Analyst Day on Thursday, May 10, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Flex to Divest Multek’s China Ops to Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc; 26/03/2018 – Top Factors Driving the Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market l Technavio; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – DECIDED TO APPOINT BOARD MEMBER MARIUS HERMANSEN AS INTERIM CEO; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 15/05/2018 – Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/03/2018 – Top Factors Driving the Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market | Technavio; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX POR FEM F-L CR-FLEX POR FEM F-R MINUS CR-FLEX POR FEM G-L This device is indicated for

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 59.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 27,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 18,897 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 46,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 12.63 million shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) holds 18,082 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer, a New York-based fund reported 711,596 shares. Old Retail Bank In reported 117,104 shares. Duncker Streett & Inc reported 16,704 shares. Moreover, Birch Hill Invest Lc has 0.27% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hightower Limited Liability Com has 1.86M shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Epoch Investment Ptnrs Incorporated accumulated 4.43 million shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Howe & Rusling invested in 708 shares. Noesis Mangement Corp, Florida-based fund reported 8,218 shares. Amer Assets Investment Mngmt Llc reported 135,060 shares. Semper Augustus Invs Group Limited Com invested in 30,000 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Llc owns 0.12% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 48,790 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Com stated it has 20,334 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Saratoga Research Investment Mgmt stated it has 529,015 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.29 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $914.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 3,424 shares to 245,298 shares, valued at $26.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 7,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 23,390 shares to 794,256 shares, valued at $73.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryanair Hldgs Plc by 251,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource reported 3.71 million shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg invested in 0% or 45,380 shares. Loews Corp holds 0.1% or 1.17M shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Lpl Fincl Ltd Com holds 23,349 shares. 10,082 are held by Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc owns 528,765 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.01% or 17,678 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co has 31,050 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Daiwa Secs reported 0.03% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 217,589 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 840,271 shares. 353,928 were reported by First Republic Inc.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FLEX’s profit will be $118.38 million for 10.86 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.56% EPS growth.