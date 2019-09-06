As Flex LTD (FLEX) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Clearline Capital LP Cut Stake; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose While Harvest Management Lifted Position by $555,111

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 5,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 45,001 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $138.84. About 4.67 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 52.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 272,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 246,512 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 519,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34B market cap company. The stock increased 5.81% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 4.04M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Flex Acq Hldg Rtgs Unfctd By Waddington Grp Acq; 26/03/2018 – Top Factors Driving the Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market | Technavio; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP SPV IN HONG KONG FOR THE TRANSACTION; 15/03/2018 – Flex Wins 2018 Manufacturing Leadership Award for Sustainability; 26/03/2018 – VentureMed Group’s FLEX Scoring Catheter® was Featured in a Successful Live Case at ISET 2018; 09/05/2018 – Flex to Host Investor and Analyst Day on Thursday, May 10, 2018; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM B-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM; 25/04/2018 – Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market Forecasts 2018-2022 – Low Dependence on Import Oil is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd Sees 1Q Rev $6.3B-$6.7B

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell & owns 35,120 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc invested in 0.52% or 492,817 shares. Lawson Kroeker Management Ne holds 105,669 shares or 4.19% of its portfolio. Granite Investment Prtnrs Lc, California-based fund reported 99,532 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation owns 30,000 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. 162,926 are owned by Allstate. Invesco holds 0.15% or 3.91M shares in its portfolio. Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware accumulated 33,369 shares. Hugh Johnson Lc has 65,896 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 2.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Btr Mgmt Inc owns 134,191 shares for 2.86% of their portfolio. Gfs Ltd reported 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wealthquest stated it has 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Martingale Asset Lp reported 25,948 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 129,841 shares to 641,805 shares, valued at $8.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 247,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 834,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile owns 0.06% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 27,495 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc reported 934,130 shares. 238,400 are owned by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech. Graybill Bartz And Ltd has invested 1.39% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 31,050 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 58,500 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 64,425 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Corporation accumulated 409,361 shares. Advisory Net Ltd holds 0% or 1,267 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Llc reported 0.03% stake. Hanson Doremus Invest Management reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Fuller Thaler Asset has 0.32% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Stifel Financial has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Quantitative Ltd Company invested in 0.08% or 143,000 shares. Cibc Bancorp Usa has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.16 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -188.89% negative EPS growth.