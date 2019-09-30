As Flex LTD (FLEX) Share Price Declined, Holder Cipher Capital LP Raised Its Holding; As Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Ardevora Asset Management Llp Cut Holding by $3.68 Million

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 320,347 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.90M, down from 349,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $123.88. About 341,703 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 186.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 332,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 510,770 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.89M, up from 178,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 2.71M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Ingenuity Flex – Model no. 728317, Computed Tomography X-Ray system Product Usage; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Flex Acq Hldg Rtgs Unfctd By Waddington Grp Acq; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) the Firm’s Investigation of Accusations of Improper Accounting; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS FUTURE DEALS NOT TO FLEX BALANCE SHEET; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Performa Power Flex Treatment Tables – 36C24418Q0370; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Muscle Activity Evaluation of Maxillary Bilateral Bounded Partial Denture Fabricated By Bre-Flex Versus Peek; 26/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – FLEX TO DIVEST MULTEK’S CHINA OPERATIONS TO MULTI-FINELINE ELECTRONIX INC. (“MFLEX”); 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN GSF POROUS FEMORAL LPS FLEX SIZE F, RIGHT® ” These devices are indicated for patients with; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Flex Ltd. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 9, 2018 (FLEX)

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Shares of Flex Ltd. Are Plummeting Today – Nasdaq” on October 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Innovator Preps Nasdaq 100 and Russell 2000 Buffer ETF Listings Announces Upside Cap Ranges for October Series of Defined Outcome ETFs. – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ongoing sell-off in Roku overdone, Oppenheimer says – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flex Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Are Roku Investors Overreacting to Comcast’s Free Streaming TV Box? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold FLEX shares while 84 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 465.76 million shares or 1.10% less from 470.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 3,825 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts owns 126,646 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Art Advisors Limited Company reported 276,464 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 373,498 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 183,000 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 24,379 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 13,438 shares stake. Lyrical Asset Management Limited Partnership invested 2.35% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). 18,205 were reported by Waters Parkerson & Ltd. Logan Cap Management accumulated 73,270 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Signaturefd Lc reported 0% stake. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Korea Invest reported 277,600 shares. Pzena Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.49% stake. Huntington Bank holds 0% or 1,650 shares.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 17,843 shares to 53,249 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Performance Food Group Co by 12,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,184 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $83.42 million for 42.42 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.56% negative EPS growth.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 171,800 shares to 712,800 shares, valued at $41.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 20,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 697,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).