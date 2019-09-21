As Flex LTD (FLEX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Quantitative Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding; Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined While Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Boosted Its Position

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 15,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 258,548 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.20 million, up from 242,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 40.53 million shares traded or 55.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 STUDY EXAMINING USE OF LYRICA ORAL SOLUTION CV AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xalkori Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – IN TRIAL, NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED, AND SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN PROFILE OF INLYTA IN ADVANCED RCC; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Precision oncology session; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 19/04/2018 – Asembia Expands Collaboration with Pfizer Oncology

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 41.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 59,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 83,778 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $801,000, down from 143,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 1.99 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 21/03/2018 – FDA: Bovie Medical Corporation- J-Plasma Precise(R) FLEX, Catalog Number: BVX-500BF; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages; 18/04/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD – TIME CHARTER PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS WILL COMMENCE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2019; ENEL HAS OPTION TO EXTEND CONTRACT BY ADDITIONAL 12 MONTHS; 09/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Flex, Ltd. (FLEX); 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES FLEX ACQUISITION RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGR; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM; 15/03/2018 – Flex Wins 2018 Manufacturing Leadership Award for Sustainability; 09/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Microbial Growth on Bre-Flex Versus PEEK Denture Base in Bilateral Maxillary Bounded Partial; 26/04/2018 – FLEX 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 30C; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3,531 shares to 5,831 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 222,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.16 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -188.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold FLEX shares while 84 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 465.76 million shares or 1.10% less from 470.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 972,207 shares. 187,005 were accumulated by Citigroup. Moreover, Loews has 0.06% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). 3.30 million are owned by Towle & Company. Moreover, British Columbia Inv Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 150,356 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Co reported 10,972 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nomura Holding has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 24,379 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 175 shares. Korea Investment reported 277,600 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 1.03 million shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,482 shares. Franklin Resources Inc holds 0.02% or 3.45M shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Albion Fincl Ut has 22,394 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 1.19% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 23.19 million shares. Fiera Cap has 0.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 33,890 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt reported 1.09% stake. Cabot reported 9,000 shares. Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc has invested 0.62% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bollard Group Inc accumulated 83,233 shares. Sarasin Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested 3.19% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kelly Lawrence W Associate Inc Ca has invested 0.16% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 138,974 shares. Moreover, Shine Invest Advisory Services has 0.1% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,185 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt reported 1.59% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 16,284 shares in its portfolio. 6,965 were accumulated by Bluecrest Capital Management. Rwc Asset Llp invested in 32,768 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,365 shares to 81,298 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

