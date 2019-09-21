As Flex LTD (FLEX) Market Value Declined, Corsair Capital Management LP Raised Its Stake by $526,608; As Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Share Value Rose, P-A-W Capital Trimmed by $660,000 Its Stake

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 1.22M shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 01/05/2018 – Air Force Global Strike Command Approves Kratos Aerial Gunnery Simulator for Use in Training; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Sees 2Q Rev $140M-$150M; 16/04/2018 – Kratos Receives Gold Supplier Award from BAE Systems; 15/05/2018 – KRATOS MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY SPRUCE POINT MANAGEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Kratos Simulation and Training Facility Expands to Meet Growing Demand; 16/03/2018 – Cause and effect? We would love to know if $KTOS booked illicit revenues from this undisclosed indictment of a director Fulton; 05/04/2018 – Kratos Opens Facility in New South Wales, Australia Focused on Tactical and Target Unmanned Aerial Systems; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Kratos; 16/03/2018 – @StateDept Warning to the State Department. See the press release below from Kratos $KTOS; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS COMMENTS ON FACTUALLY INCORRECT, MISLEADING STATEMENT

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 58,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 461,109 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, up from 402,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 1.99 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Muscle Activity Evaluation of Maxillary Bilateral Bounded Partial Denture Fabricated By Bre-Flex Versus Peek; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ C-L® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ C-R® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ D-L® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 26/04/2018 – FLEX 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 30C; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – FORD EXPEDITION, EXPLORER, FLEX AND LINCOLN NAVIGATOR AND MKT PRODUCTION CONTINUE UNINTERRUPTED; 08/03/2018 – CDK Global Introduces Innovative Drive Flex DMSaaS Offering; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Ingenuity Flex – Model no. 728317, Computed Tomography X-Ray system Product Usage; 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD – MFLEX WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN NON-US SUBSIDIARIES OF FLEX THAT OPERATE CHINA-BASED BUSINESS OF MULTEK, FOR PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $273 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Top Factors Driving the Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market l Technavio

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold FLEX shares while 84 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 465.76 million shares or 1.10% less from 470.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Company stated it has 3.35 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has invested 0.33% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Staley Capital Advisers owns 35,489 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 202,138 shares. State Street Corp holds 10.80 million shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 10,972 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs reported 1,200 shares. Nomura owns 122,647 shares. Franklin Resources Inc stated it has 3.45M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gargoyle Advisor Llc holds 35,848 shares. Comerica Financial Bank invested in 53,886 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Korea Investment stated it has 277,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 10,270 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 6,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Flex: Strategic Transformation May Take More Time Than Anticipated – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Roku’s New Competitors Are Missing Something – Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Flex (FLEX) Q1 Earnings Match Estimates, Huawei Woes Linger – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Flex Ltd. Stock Fell 40% Last Month – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 10, 2018.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $341.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 8,841 shares to 122,591 shares, valued at $9.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spx Corp (SPW) by 48,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 527,007 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kratos Wins Best in Show Booth Award at Le Bourget – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kratos Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie Continues Series of Successful Flights – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos Receives $23 Million Sole Source High Performance Jet Drone Production Contract Award – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24 million for 128.63 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold KTOS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.63 million shares or 0.91% more from 70.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 500 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 308,549 shares. Cibc World Mkts owns 78,263 shares. Pnc Svcs Group reported 5,200 shares. Ranger Invest LP holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 856,715 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% or 340,433 shares in its portfolio. 78,430 are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Next Fin Inc holds 4,593 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 1,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 82,622 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 35,486 shares in its portfolio. 485 were reported by Mcmillion Mgmt Inc. Geode Mgmt Lc holds 1.19 million shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation accumulated 4,091 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $92.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everquote Inc by 120,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.