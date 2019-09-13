As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Steadfast Capital Management LP Lowered Holding by $13.92 Million; Keystone Financial Planning Has Boosted Brit Am Tobacco (BTI) Holding by $443,496; Market Value Declined

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 49,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 985,444 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $276.76M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $291.99. About 335,798 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Brit Am Tobacco (BTI) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 13,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 156,412 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.45 million, up from 143,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Brit Am Tobacco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.78. About 1.16 million shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18 million for 25.26 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $7.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 660,020 shares to 5.79M shares, valued at $203.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 82,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FLEETCOR Partners with Nissan on Contactless Payments in Brazil – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FLEETCOR to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FLEETCOR Announces European Fuel Card Head to Lead North America Fuel Card Business – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thornburg Invest Management Incorporated holds 0.18% or 67,949 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited stated it has 12,262 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Of Vermont accumulated 0% or 58 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.13% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 50,586 shares. Comm Financial Bank has 99,825 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Waddell Reed Inc invested in 275,576 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Lc accumulated 39,778 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 766,781 shares or 0.62% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.06% or 12,820 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.23% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Conning holds 0.01% or 1,150 shares in its portfolio. United Serv Automobile Association stated it has 0.11% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.22% or 225,359 shares. Regions Fincl has 0.02% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Brown Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 5,782 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “25 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “India considers executive order to ban import, sale of e-cigs, with jail term for offenders – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “British American Tobacco: Still Heavily Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Companies Growing Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “British American Tobacco: Unjustified Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $204.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 1,571 shares to 3,668 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) by 22,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,956 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).