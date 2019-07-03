As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Valuation Rose, Holder Lenox Wealth Management Has Cut Holding by $2.44 Million; Van Eck Associates Increased Its Holding in Tenneco (TEN) by $356,620 as Share Value Declined

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 98.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 10,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 123 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30,000, down from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $289.6. About 184,769 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 56.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 16,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 61.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,044 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, up from 28,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $836.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 386,601 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 72.21% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – Today $IEP reached an agreement to sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion. Read more:; 18/05/2018 – Tenneco Names Jason Hollar Chief Financial Officer; 11/04/2018 – FEDERAL MOGUL IZMIT FMIZP.IS – TENNECO INC SING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL MOGUL SIRKETLER GROUP; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Buy of Federal Mogul To Be Funded Through Cash, Tenneco Equity and Assumption of Debt; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – FEDERAL-MOGUL IS BEING ACQUIRED FROM ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO BUY FEDERAL-MOGUL FROM ICAHN IN DEAL VALUED AT $5.4B; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – WITH DEAL, POWERTRAIN TECHNOLOGY COMPANY WILL INCLUDE TENNECO CLEAN AIR AND FEDERAL-MOGUL POWERTRAIN; 10/04/2018 – Icahn to sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 bln; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Federal-Mogul LLC; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $229.84 million for 27.42 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henkel Ag & Co Kgaa (HENKY) by 116,032 shares to 154,209 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 260,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerg Markets Bond (EMB).

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 5,803 shares to 12,599 shares, valued at $866,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) by 6.34M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.12 million shares, and cut its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).