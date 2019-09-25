As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Valuation Rose, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Increased Position; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Pathstone Family Office Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Price Declined

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) by 41.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,110 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.28M, up from 5,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $285.88. About 53,998 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 45.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 1,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,903 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $692,000, down from 3,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $385.77. About 1.16M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says 25% of 787 Dreamliner Fleet Powered by Rolls-Royce Engines; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Rtgs On Boeing Not Affected By KLX Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 23/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal against the U.S. trade commission ruling that allows Canada’s Bombardier to sell its newest jets to U.S. airlines without heavy duties; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING MORE A380S; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has announced China will buy about $1 trillion of aircraft over the next 20 years; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.39 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bainco Interest holds 0.6% or 10,532 shares. Argi Invest Services Ltd Liability Co reported 2,946 shares. Nadler Financial Group stated it has 1,079 shares. The Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 5,183 shares. Sta Wealth Management Lc has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Salem Investment Counselors owns 3,317 shares. Aviance Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 31,044 shares or 3.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Norinchukin State Bank The has 0.75% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 134,085 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, Ohio-based fund reported 5,361 shares. Riverhead Cap Lc owns 56,492 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Invest Prtn Ltd Co has 1,080 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hamilton Point Invest Limited Liability Corp stated it has 909 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt reported 7,818 shares. Coho Ptnrs Limited reported 2,513 shares.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $847.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) by 641 shares to 936 shares, valued at $452,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 6,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Cargurus Inc.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 11,990 shares to 26,905 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Company/The (NYSE:DIS) by 5,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,816 shares, and cut its stake in Class C.