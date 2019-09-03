As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Cut Its Holding; As Omnicell (OMCL) Market Value Declined, Holder Needham Investment Management Cut Stake by $486,000

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $69.84. About 176,807 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 2,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 70,243 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32 million, down from 72,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $292.94. About 319,411 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Inc owns 203,993 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Stephens Investment Mngmt Grp Limited Co stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Mason Street Limited Liability Corp reported 13,103 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Redwood Investments Ltd has 225,476 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 0.01% or 28,224 shares. Sei Investments Communications reported 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Pnc Fin Gp Incorporated owns 231,236 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 15,243 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Kennedy Capital Mngmt stated it has 250,266 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Falcon Point Ltd invested in 36,084 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Copper Rock Ltd Liability has 1.21% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 33,449 shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt invested 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.26 million for 34.24 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 24,948 shares to 110,675 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 139,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zuora Inc.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Reckitt Benckiser, Omnicell, Ideanomics, and Eagle Bancorp and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Omnicell’s Autonomous Pharmacy to Boost Medication Management – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Omnicell, Inc. – OMCL – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Omnicell (OMCL) Up 0.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “VERB, RBGLY & OMCL – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Upcoming Class Actions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $247.79 million for 25.34 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FLEETCOR Announces Appointment of Veteran Leader to Group Operating Role – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11,004 shares to 77,205 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Momentum (MTUM) by 18,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor Usa.