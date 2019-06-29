As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stock Value Rose, Echo Street Capital Management Trimmed by $26.02 Million Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Position Has Upped by Pictet & Cie Europe Sa

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 28.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 105,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 269,867 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.55M, down from 375,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $280.85. About 624,774 shares traded or 4.28% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 37,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,063 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.10M, up from 90,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04 million shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Capital Llc holds 3.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 319,825 shares. Aviance Cap Prtn Lc owns 19,690 shares. Reilly Lc holds 0.39% or 25,761 shares. Tompkins Finance holds 2.52% or 107,392 shares. Moreover, Cap Intl Ca has 1.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 107,745 shares. Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amg National Commercial Bank holds 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 14,523 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advsr Asset Management Inc stated it has 978,401 shares. Barnett Co Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 823 shares. Cap Guardian Trust owns 970,568 shares. Grisanti Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.07% or 953 shares. 203,040 are held by Tiger Management Lc. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi accumulated 0% or 29,499 shares. 74,160 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Management Lc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 27,000 shares to 30,271 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 27,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,173 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 193 were reported by Plante Moran Fin Llc. The New York-based Kemnay Advisory Serv has invested 0.78% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Dimensional Fund Lp reported 483,399 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 21,000 shares. Echo Street Capital Mngmt Lc holds 1.31% or 269,867 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Advisory Research Inc has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Thornburg Inv Mgmt invested in 103,798 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa accumulated 3,200 shares. Tealwood Asset reported 1.25% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Ww Asset Mngmt reported 5,798 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 5.84% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Crescent Park Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 6.81% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Fidelity Natl Fincl stated it has 49,674 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 138,393 shares to 636,580 shares, valued at $64.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 10,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).