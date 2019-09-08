As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stock Value Rose, 12 West Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $11.92 Million; Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Boosted by $732,195

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 48,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 482,338 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.94 million, down from 530,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $302.64. About 341,695 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 62,512 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 48,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 17.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 2,443 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.52% or 10,448 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 247 are held by Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 42,972 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Pcl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 40,495 shares. Cap Investors holds 0.11% or 1.82 million shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com accumulated 28,549 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 38,845 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oakworth Incorporated invested in 0% or 21 shares. Moreover, Avalon Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.16% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 28,875 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 3,873 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Co Ma invested in 1.73M shares or 0.18% of the stock. Korea Corp reported 26,900 shares. Mackenzie reported 1,310 shares.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $246.76M for 26.18 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Capital Ptnrs Ltd has 5.45 million shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 541,652 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 49,974 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested in 0.24% or 22,550 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag has 115,050 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Regent Investment Lc holds 1.56% or 86,758 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 15,000 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Company owns 29,965 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Old Republic holds 1.70M shares or 2.47% of its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 1.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Webster National Bank & Trust N A accumulated 194,261 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Aperio Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.22M shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 33,191 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Corp stated it has 585,627 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

