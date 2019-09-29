As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stock Value Rose, 12 West Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake; Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Shareholder Boston Partners Has Decreased Its Holding by $827,024 as Market Valuation Rose

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 51,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.00 million, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.57. About 775,489 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 160,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 322,075 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.46M, down from 482,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $288. About 406,625 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $76.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 1.30 million shares to 7.54 million shares, valued at $474.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 183,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold UMPQ shares while 100 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 182.51 million shares or 1.02% less from 184.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Fincl Bank And invested in 972 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 1.08 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 84,760 shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset has 0.01% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 131,101 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Limited accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Aspen Mngmt Incorporated holds 12,800 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Associate Limited Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Pnc Fincl Ser Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 0% or 62,747 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) or 38,249 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 516 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 38,853 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.02% or 98,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). The Missouri-based American Century Cos has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). First Citizens Fincl Bank Trust holds 21,644 shares.

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $83.68 million for 10.90 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.49% negative EPS growth.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 116,210 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $71.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.19 million for 24.91 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.