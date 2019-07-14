As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stock Rose, Shareholder 12 West Capital Management LP Cut Stake by $11.92 Million; Merck & Co. (MRK) Shareholder Northstar Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. (MRK) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 3,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,441 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 17,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $79.73. About 17.66 million shares traded or 55.55% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 24/04/2018 – PEPTIDREAM TO GET MILESTONE FEE FROM MERCK AS MET 3RD CRITERIA; 07/03/2018 – EISAI: MERCK TO PAY UP TO $650M FOR OPTIONS THROUGH 2020; 23/05/2018 – THREE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO EBOLA PATIENTS ESCAPED QUARANTINE IN CITY OF MBANDAKA – MSF; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study to Benefit Malnourished Children; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 48,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 482,338 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.94M, down from 530,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $292.16. About 540,579 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55M for 27.67 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Mgmt Lc reported 91,737 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Everence Capital holds 0.11% or 2,443 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Mngmt Corporation has 53,239 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Spinnaker has 7,579 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt stated it has 5,624 shares. First Bank Of Omaha reported 22,318 shares stake. Keybank Association Oh has 1,051 shares. Macquarie Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 8,957 shares. 311,688 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 46,450 shares stake. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.17% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Avalon Advsrs Llc has invested 0.16% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 17.33 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.