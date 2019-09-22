As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stock Rose, Holder White Elm Capital Has Decreased Its Position by $3.14 Million; Paychex (PAYX) Holder Capital World Investors Has Lowered Stake by $196.80 Million

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 50.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 2.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 2.37M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.03 million, down from 4.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $82.54. About 1.73M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 28,264 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.94M, down from 39,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $289.1. About 547,534 shares traded or 8.41% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $407.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 20,201 shares to 345,093 shares, valued at $12.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc by 15,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18M for 25.01 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Securities Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 5,113 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc holds 11,615 shares. Nomura accumulated 56,400 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Comerica Bank & Trust has 0.05% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 20,644 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Td Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 13,855 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Co owns 9,589 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 1,905 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 225,359 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.1% or 1,986 shares. Assetmark Inc owns 622 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.04% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 6,888 shares. 33,083 are owned by Group. Carroll Financial Assocs Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FleetCor Is Reasonably Priced, But It’s Due For A Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FLEETCOR to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FLEETCOR Announces European Fuel Card Head to Lead North America Fuel Card Business – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$83.80, Is It Time To Put Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paychex Earnings: PAYX Stock Dips on Mixed Q4 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Paychex: A Great Stock; Unfortunately Priced For Perfection – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paychex (PAYX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex (PAXY) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.91 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 2.73 million shares to 30.51M shares, valued at $1.60 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cavco Industries Inc (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 35,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 56,760 shares. Harvey Investment Lc reported 226,536 shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Lc has 184,920 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com reported 0.08% stake. Gam Ag has 23,893 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 140 shares. Veritable LP owns 13,087 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt accumulated 887,065 shares. Select Equity Grp Incorporated LP reported 3.64M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt owns 24,520 shares. The Vermont-based Manchester Cap Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Natixis invested in 0.03% or 48,836 shares. 28,867 were reported by Forte Ltd Company Adv. Monetary Management Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Management accumulated 0.1% or 4,167 shares.