As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stock Rose, Holder Steadfast Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position by $81.48 Million; D L Carlson Investment Group Boosted Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding by $691,224 as Stock Price Declined

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 331,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.26M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $288.66. About 114,980 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 2,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,930 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 18,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $252.8. About 229,576 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mongodb Inc. by 8,775 shares to 35,917 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,435 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Fincl Bank stated it has 5,312 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H has 1.98% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Strs Ohio owns 0.27% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 235,590 shares. Bristol John W And Incorporated New York stated it has 2.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Essex Finance Serv invested in 0.34% or 4,481 shares. Investment House Limited reported 3,433 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Umb Savings Bank N A Mo invested in 100,022 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Asset owns 0.05% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,456 shares. Duncker Streett & holds 0.58% or 10,107 shares in its portfolio. 25 were accumulated by Cypress Mngmt Ltd Com (Wy). 458 are held by Lenox Wealth. Smithfield reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Roberts Glore & Incorporated Il invested in 0.91% or 5,804 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Wa has 3.46% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 EPS, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $224.74M for 27.34 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 352,233 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $201.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 20,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag And Caldwell has invested 2.89% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Capital Investors accumulated 5.65 million shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% or 4,608 shares in its portfolio. First Lp invested in 0.1% or 203,966 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 0.15% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 2,550 are held by Advisory Rech. Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 795 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability accumulated 830 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Limited Com owns 1.31% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 269,867 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.08% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 509,145 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Keybank National Association Oh invested in 1,051 shares or 0% of the stock. Azimuth Capital Ltd Com reported 21,735 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 18,178 shares or 0.03% of the stock.