As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stock Rose, Holder M&T Bank Trimmed Position; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stock Value Declined While Fiduciary Counselling Boosted Holding by $376,350

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 864,390 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 1,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 34,360 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47 million, down from 35,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $286.04. About 60,652 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,055 are held by Ftb Advsrs. Wendell David Assocs has invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Twin Management reported 80,360 shares. Moreover, Cibc Ww Corp has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 113,856 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Bartlett Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Dba Holt Capital Prns Lp accumulated 32,831 shares or 0.25% of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 3,998 were reported by Amica Retiree. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0.75% or 174,378 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 32,401 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Edgemoor Investment Inc holds 0.29% or 83,835 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora invested in 0.81% or 86,304 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 328 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity. 5,195 shares were bought by Stockfish Devin W, worth $119,640.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 21,484 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 192,284 shares. Guardian Capital Lp has 1,885 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.33% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Company holds 70,243 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Keybank Association Oh holds 1,051 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund stated it has 1,707 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 6 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd holds 0.03% or 830 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Holdings reported 5,800 shares stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Aviva Public Limited owns 0.05% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 32,317 shares. Australia-based Amp Cap Invsts has invested 0.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Chevy Chase holds 0.08% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 71,595 shares.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 5,112 shares to 12,820 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 249,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).