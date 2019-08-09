As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stock Price Rose, Holder First Mercantile Trust Co Has Decreased by $656,820 Its Stake; Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) Holder Adams Asset Advisors Lifted Holding by $1.05 Million

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 2,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 938 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 3,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $296.37. About 678,280 shares traded or 6.64% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 349,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.81% . The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56M, up from 3.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Prod for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7. About 744,890 shares traded or 281.14% up from the average. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 40.38% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS – IMPLEMENTATION, LEARNING PROCESS RELATED TO NEW ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING SYSTEM LED TO THE DEVELOPMENT; 26/04/2018 – EXPLOSION ROCKS CALUMET SUPERIOR WISCONSIN REFINERY -LOCAL MEDIA; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY: ALL 11.5% SR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021 REDEEMED; 09/04/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS BUYS BIOSYNTHETIC TECHNOLOGIES; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. REPORTS REDEMPTION OF; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – EXTENDED ITS CORPORATE REVOLVER FOR A NEW FIVE-YEAR TERM; 08/03/2018 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces Redemption of all of its 11.5% Senior Secured Notes due 2021; 02/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss $83.6M; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 26/04/2018 – Explosion rocks Calumet Superior, Wisconsin refinery -local media

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 10,896 shares to 20,464 shares, valued at $582,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc A.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14,096 shares to 162,420 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV) by 10,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,629 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

