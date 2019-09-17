As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stock Price Rose, First National Bank Of Omaha Has Trimmed Stake by $737,240; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Trimmed Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holding by $8.82 Million

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 2,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 19,685 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53M, down from 22,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $295.41. About 312,789 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 81,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 269,122 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.28M, down from 350,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $96.28. About 637,091 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Df Dent And Commerce owns 12,609 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 0.14% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Burney Company has invested 0.07% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Kentucky Retirement owns 5,618 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Optimum Invest Advsrs reported 0.09% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). American National Registered Investment Advisor stated it has 2,933 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Profund Ltd Liability holds 4,026 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 1,872 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Asset Management One Ltd has 0.03% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 61,609 shares. Shine Advisory Ser Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 13,000 are owned by Bp Public Ltd. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 30,900 shares. Oppenheimer Inc reported 3,131 shares stake.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.23M for 22.92 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $842.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 129,090 shares to 537,324 shares, valued at $40.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 22,429 shares to 100,899 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 10,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 32,416 shares. Impala Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 7,550 shares in its portfolio. Germany-based Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.08% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Conning Inc reported 1,150 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Oakworth Cap Inc owns 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 21 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited owns 71,562 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Moreover, Piedmont has 0.08% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). California-based Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0.08% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Earnest Prtn Limited holds 0% or 39 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 0.07% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 11,346 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 1,798 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Fund. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0% or 26 shares.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18 million for 25.55 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.