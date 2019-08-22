As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stock Price Rose, Bloom Tree Partners Has Cut Holding; Stone Run Capital Lowered Its Ansys (ANSS) Stake as Share Price Rose

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 125,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 135,460 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.40 million, down from 261,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $301.49. About 9,134 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $219.26. About 23,211 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “UPDATE Atlanta fintech company to acquire Portland-based payment automation company – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on March 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FLEETCOR Announces Appointment of Veteran Leader to Group Operating Role – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) to acquire SOLE Financial – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Presents At William Blair Growth Stock Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 76,700 shares to 594,448 shares, valued at $30.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 514,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 69 are owned by Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% or 1,051 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 0.02% or 6,314 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has invested 0.18% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Jane Street Gru Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 8,843 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd accumulated 1,016 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Colony Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,034 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 19,041 shares stake. Assetmark holds 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 964 shares. 1,370 are held by Conning. Toronto Dominion Bank reported 56,308 shares. Zacks Investment owns 3,678 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank & Tru Co reported 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.31% stake.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,251 shares to 31,638 shares, valued at $7.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Bell Financial Bank, North Dakota-based fund reported 3,527 shares. City accumulated 94 shares. Adage Cap Prns Grp Lc invested 0.05% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Kbc Nv invested 0.04% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Bank Of America De holds 0.02% or 828,640 shares. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,099 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Pnc Fin Gru has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Moreover, Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Exane Derivatives invested in 11,888 shares or 0% of the stock. Torray Lc stated it has 0.11% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 22,127 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc. Asset accumulated 16,703 shares. Stanley holds 1.18% or 26,584 shares. Wespac Advisors Lc accumulated 1,301 shares.