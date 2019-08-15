As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shares Rose, Violich Capital Management Increased Position by $492,000; Kopernik Global Investors Upped Its Diana Shipping (DSX) Stake by $1.44 Million

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 6,250 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 4,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $286.47. About 173,924 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 719,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 6.64 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74M, up from 5.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.025. About 25,975 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 22/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v New Orleans With SwissMarine; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 13, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Los Angeles With SwissMarine; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$19,150 PER DAY; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for M/V San Francisco With Koch; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO W/ GLENCORE AGRICULTURE; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Rev $48.4M; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V SAN; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – CHARTER OF M/V HOUSTON IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9; 20/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Arethusa With Glencore

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 11,948 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 5.35 million shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.54% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Boston owns 10,014 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.07% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 141,232 shares. Fund Sa reported 3,200 shares stake. 32,317 were accumulated by Aviva Public Limited Com. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Glenmede Na has 0.03% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Jupiter Asset Mngmt invested in 21,008 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership accumulated 12,781 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0.26% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,969 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 15 shares. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division stated it has 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Arizona State Retirement reported 16,486 shares.

