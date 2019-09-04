As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shares Rose, Violich Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $492,000; Interocean Capital Has Lowered Its Mondelez Intl Class A (MDLZ) Holding by $849,807

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Class A (MDLZ) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 17,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 621,793 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.04M, down from 639,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.64. About 3.16 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 6,250 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 4,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $5.48 during the last trading session, reaching $292.92. About 419,950 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Pac Railway F (NYSE:CP) by 11,002 shares to 47,562 shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 59,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $888.63M for 22.44 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.