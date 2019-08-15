As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shares Rose, Holder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Trimmed by $2.44 Million Its Stake; Middleby (MIDD) Market Valuation Rose While At Bancorp Has Trimmed Its Holding by $503,360

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 36,018 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 45,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $287.34. About 56,681 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 19.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 3,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 16,229 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 20,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $109.64. About 71,030 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Had 2017 Rev of About $315M; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q Net $65.4M; 26/03/2018 – Middleby Acquires Ve.Ma.C. Srl; 20/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires Josper S.A; 26/03/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS VE.MA.C. SRL

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,345 shares to 76,233 shares, valued at $18.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL).

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Update: Lawsuit for Investors in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Well-established Beaverton payments company sold to Georgia firm – Portland Business Journal” published on March 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like FleetCor Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:FLT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FLEETCOR Earns Distinctions for Growth, Innovation and Leadership – Business Wire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oakworth Cap Incorporated has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Raymond James Ser Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Panagora Asset owns 2,761 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc stated it has 89,228 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 509,145 shares. Moreover, Sei has 0.04% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Moreover, Ftb has 0.03% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,561 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 48,464 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Citigroup stated it has 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Fiera Capital reported 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Fidelity Natl holds 1.94% or 49,674 shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma reported 0.18% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated holds 0.08% or 7,581 shares. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America accumulated 247 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vision has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Kbc Gru Nv has 4,017 shares. Amer International Grp Inc invested in 0% or 1,146 shares. Etrade Mngmt Lc invested in 1,728 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 1,536 shares. Principal Fin Group owns 9,157 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 8,600 were reported by Bamco. Gamco Inc Et Al invested 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 515,516 shares. Quantitative Invest Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Aurora Investment Counsel holds 1.16% or 20,592 shares in its portfolio. Tobam, a France-based fund reported 52,699 shares. Invesco has 0% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD).

More notable recent The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Middleby Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Middleby Stock Just Dropped 14% – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Welbilt Stock Has Soared More Than 50% in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Middleby Reassures Nervous Investors – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 27, 2019.