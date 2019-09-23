As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Bloom Tree Partners Cut Its Holding by $9.98 Million; Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Shareholder Cabot Wealth Management Has Raised Position

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 26.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 35,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 99,832 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.04M, down from 135,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $288.3. About 131,732 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 34.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 5,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 20,865 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60 million, up from 15,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $130.33. About 244,734 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma’s Drug Could Become First FDA-Approved Drug Derived From Cannabis; 13/03/2018 – NULL GW PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE BY THE UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) FOR FIVE NEW EPIDIOLEX® (CANNABIDIOL) PATENTS; 17/04/2018 – FDA POSTS BRIEFING ON GW PHARMA DRUG AHEAD OF ADVISERS MEETING; 16/05/2018 – Cannabidiol Significantly Reduces Seizures in Patients with Severe Form of Epilepsy; 08/03/2018 Cannabidiol-infused Beverages Could Be Canada’s Next Big Industry; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – PDUFA GOAL DATE FOR COMPLETION OF NDA REVIEW OF THE CANNABIDIOL ORAL SOLUTION EPIDIOLEX IS JUNE 27, 2018; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol Intl Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial; 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the

More notable recent GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This DEA Cannabis Announcement Will Floor You – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Examination Of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Introducing The Global X Cannabis ETF – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Cannabis Stocks With the Fastest-Growing Sales – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $474.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,591 shares to 92,445 shares, valued at $10.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 6,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,450 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).

More important recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do FleetCor Technologies’s (NYSE:FLT) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “FLEETCOR Partners with Nissan on Contactless Payments in Brazil – Business Wire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FLEETCOR to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Proshare Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 9,589 shares. Asset Management One Limited accumulated 49,403 shares. Cibc Ww has invested 0.05% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Schroder Investment Management reported 58,100 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 1,000 shares. White Elm Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.95% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 62,130 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 74,840 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 3,873 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street holds 3.37 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 140,815 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1,089 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Holding owns 56,400 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.19 million for 24.94 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.