As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Share Value Rose, Holder Palestra Capital Management Cut Its Position; Laffer Investments Holding in Valero Energy (VLO) Decreased by $2.38 Billion as Valuation Declined

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 87,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 665,495 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $186.90 million, down from 752,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $283.65. About 96,788 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500.

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 27,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 7,325 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $627.09M, down from 35,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $84.02. About 399,189 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/05/2018 – Valero expands into South America with Peru biofuels deal; 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO PLANS SECOND COKER AT PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Power Disruption at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 16/04/2018 – VP Browning Gifts 500 Of Valero Energy Corp; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Valero’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 04/05/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY ALKYLATION UNIT MAY BE SHUT THROUGH Q3 2018; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 14/03/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18M for 24.54 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 189,430 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $176.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 3.37 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.08% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Banque Pictet & Cie invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Academy Mngmt Tx holds 87,724 shares or 5.53% of its portfolio. Westfield Capital Mgmt Com LP reported 224,550 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Mason Street Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 679,917 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.06% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 9,255 shares. 11,346 are held by Amalgamated Bankshares. First Mercantile, Tennessee-based fund reported 816 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,591 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 13,518 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.02% or 2,990 shares. Psagot House Ltd reported 0.2% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust owns 4,527 shares.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $116.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va (NYSE:D) by 284 shares to 5,253 shares, valued at $406.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $710.57M for 12.14 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Enterprise Financial Services has 921 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eqis Cap Management stated it has 15,393 shares. Huntington Natl Bank invested in 554,750 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 171,084 shares. Pitcairn accumulated 21,551 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Pa has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Georgia-based Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.25% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Miller Howard Investments New York has invested 0.09% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). stated it has 1.70M shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 249,332 shares. Greatmark Investment Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 13,260 were reported by Cutter Brokerage Inc. Pinebridge Investments LP invested in 27,511 shares. Rockland Trust has 13,227 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 234 shares.

