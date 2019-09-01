As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Share Value Rose, Hartford Investment Management Co Has Lowered Its Holding by $571,458; As Aon Plc (AON) Stock Rose, Broad Run Investment Management Cut Position

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 188,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.77M, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $194.85. About 644,675 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 2,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 9,440 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 11,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $298.4. About 337,017 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT)

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Echo Street Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 269,867 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Azimuth Capital Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Meridian Management reported 8,050 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.06% or 46,214 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 3,754 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 11 shares. Allstate holds 0.08% or 11,786 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Lc holds 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 12,595 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.05% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 39,980 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs has 0.08% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 332,407 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 16,089 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 108,674 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Massachusetts Company Ma invested in 1.73M shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 54,825 shares to 131,448 shares, valued at $12.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $336.72M for 33.83 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.