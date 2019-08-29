As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Share Value Rose, Bloom Tree Partners Decreased Stake by $30.93 Million; As Iridium Communications (IRDM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Knott David M Decreased Its Position

Knott David M decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) by 59.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 168,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The institutional investor held 113,399 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, down from 281,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25B market cap company. The stock increased 4.16% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 412,380 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 30/03/2018 – SpaceX is set to launch Friday morning from the central coast of California, in an attempt to send Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket; 27/03/2018 – lridium and Speedcast Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Satellite Broadband Solutions; 30/03/2018 – Multiple delays pushed the Iridium-5 mission from its original date in December; 14/03/2018 – Covenant Quality Assessment for lridium Communications Inc. Bond Offering; 09/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS PROPOSED PRIVATE NOTES OFFER $360M; 09/03/2018 – Iridium Commun Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $360 Million Notes Due 2023; 30/03/2018 – SPACEX LAUNCHES FALCON 9 ROCKET WITH 10 IRIDIUM SATELLITES; 09/03/2018 Iridium Communications Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering; 09/04/2018 – lridium Announces Target Launch Date for the lridium-6/GRACE-FO Mission; 22/05/2018 – Iridium Completes Sixth Successful Iridium® NEXT Launch

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 125,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 135,460 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.40 million, down from 261,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $299.5. About 205,683 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.15 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% EPS growth.