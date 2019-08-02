As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Share Value Rose, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Lowered Holding by $610,080; Bank Of Hawaii Lowered Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $1.05 Million

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 2,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,978 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, down from 15,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $336.99. About 647,573 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS PLANS TO PLACE ORDER FOR 20-25 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT AT END OF 2018 OR FIRST HALF OF 2019 TO REPLACE RESIDUAL 747S; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS PERSONS SHOULD STEPS TO WIND DOWN ACTIVITIES THAT HAD BEEN PERMITTED UNDER SANCTIONS RELIEF; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO REMAINS ENGAGED IN TALKS WITH BOEING AND BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT TO REACH A TIE-UP THAT SATISFIES ALL SIDES; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS A FEW 777 DELIVERY SLOTS OPEN FOR 2019; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTER; 21/05/2018 – Israel’s Spacecom gets $55 mln deal for African comms services; 25/03/2018 – BOEING DELIVERS WORLD’S FIRST 787-10 DREAMLINER TO SIA; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM WILL GET HUMANS TO MARS

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 2,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 70,243 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32M, down from 72,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 34,603 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.1% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 70,243 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Webster National Bank N A has 34 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First American National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.02% or 1,400 shares. Palestra Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 752,790 shares or 6.08% of the stock. State Street has 3.37 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 5,798 shares. Waddell Reed Financial holds 0.18% or 290,596 shares in its portfolio. 3,873 are owned by Eaton Vance. Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Ks has 0.46% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 103,270 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The accumulated 16,296 shares. Logan Management invested 0.83% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Albion Gru Ut reported 1,831 shares. Pictet North America Advisors has 0.1% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 2,790 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group holds 3,927 shares.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.64 EPS, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55M for 26.32 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,752 shares to 12,320 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Growth Etf (VBK).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 2,143 shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Pa stated it has 2,676 shares. Rmb Management Llc owns 8,945 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated invested in 11,880 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bouchey Fincl Group Limited invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp reported 16,395 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 18,779 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Waters Parkerson & Co Ltd holds 0.37% or 11,453 shares. Stellar Mngmt Limited Co reported 1,121 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc owns 271,398 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Llc owns 23,080 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Murphy Cap Management Inc stated it has 35,160 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Copeland Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hwg Holdg LP invested 2.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Shine Investment Advisory Svcs owns 997 shares.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 12,715 shares to 20,455 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VXUS) by 11,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.96 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

