As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Share Value Rose, Alta Capital Management Has Cut Holding; Mallinckrodt Pub LTD Co (MNK) Holder Aperio Group Trimmed Its Position by $1.50 Million

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 8,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 91,737 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.62M, down from 100,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $286.73. About 404,479 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (MNK) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 71,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.46% . The institutional investor held 314,459 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84M, down from 385,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 11.85% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $4.09. About 8.62M shares traded or 134.38% up from the average. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has declined 71.18% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 03/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Reports on FDA Joint Advisory Committee Meeting for Stannsoporfin for the Treatment of Newborns at Risk of Develop; 04/04/2018 – ANGUS RUSSELL TO SUCCEED MELVIN BOOTH AS MALLINCKRODT CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Provides Facts on H.P. Acthar® Gel; 04/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt Names Paul R. Carter, Anne C. Whitaker to its Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt said it “vehemently disagrees” with the allegations; 15/03/2018 Mallinckrodt Recognized as Manufacturing Leadership Awards 2018 Winner; 08/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – QTRLY H.P. ACTHAR GEL NET SALES WERE $243.8 MLN, DOWN 10.3% OVER $271.8 MLN DUE TO RESIDUAL IMPACT OF PATIENT WITHDRAWAL ISSUES; 07/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt: Information on H.P. Acthar Gel Posted on Website in Response to ’60 Minutes’ Report; 04/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt Names Paul R. Carter, Anne C. Whitaker to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco Incorporated Ny holds 0.25% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 238,025 shares. Vanguard reported 0.09% stake. The Georgia-based Synovus Fincl has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Psagot House owns 1,016 shares. Tributary Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.22% or 12,440 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation reported 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Logan Cap Inc holds 54,947 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 30,741 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc owns 7,957 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement System stated it has 16,089 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated owns 39 shares. Comerica Retail Bank owns 20,201 shares. Advisory Net Ltd stated it has 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd has 0.07% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 17,236 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The stated it has 16,296 shares.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Banc (NYSE:WAL) by 21,745 shares to 320,724 shares, valued at $13.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 78,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Fin’l Solutns (NYSE:BR).

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 68,815 shares to 179,721 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valore (NYSE:AVAL) by 160,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 516,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).