As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Share Price Rose, Steadfast Capital Management LP Trimmed Position by $13.92 Million; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Shareholder New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Cut Stake

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 49,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 985,444 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $276.76 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $289.1. About 547,534 shares traded or 8.41% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 24.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 6,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 7.91M shares. Milestone reported 2,158 shares. Cutter And Brokerage holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,747 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Company holds 2.36 million shares. Hightower Tru Serv Lta owns 69,560 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Cacti Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 811,068 shares or 8.71% of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has 0.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 8.96M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.33% or 105,379 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca owns 21,193 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP has 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 524,658 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 67,829 shares. Cookson Peirce stated it has 5,341 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 2,722 were accumulated by River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Co. Alta Capital Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 472,553 shares or 3.68% of the stock.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “DISNEY INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of The Walt Disney Company – DIS – Business Wire” published on September 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Company stated it has 3,866 shares. Crestwood Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 55,438 shares or 8.12% of the stock. Stevens Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 1,597 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 1,089 shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 104 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Inc has invested 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Westfield LP has 224,550 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv has 18,476 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 140,815 shares. 1,285 were accumulated by Fulton Bank Na. Academy Cap Mgmt Tx holds 5.53% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 87,724 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,623 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 559,872 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0.22% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 260,182 shares to 2.93 million shares, valued at $392.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 660,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18M for 25.01 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Well-established Beaverton payments company sold to Georgia firm – Portland Business Journal” on March 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do FleetCor Technologies’s (NYSE:FLT) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FLEETCOR to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FLEETCOR Partners with Nissan on Contactless Payments in Brazil – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.