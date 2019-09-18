As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Share Price Rose, Psagot Investment House LTD Has Lifted by $4.58 Million Its Position; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Trimmed by $782,952 Its Position

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 1610.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 16,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 17,377 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, up from 1,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $292.62. About 388,251 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 10,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 302,376 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.00 million, down from 312,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 3.06 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Suggests It May Soon Recommend Against Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 06/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm Integrates Newest Wi-Fi Security Standard Across Mobile and Networking Infrastructure Portfolios; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT-ROYALTY DISPUTE- WSJ, CITING; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chip wars: China closing in on second $19 bln semiconductor fund; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Preliminary Review Finds Qualcomm Case Hard to Resolve; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Names Jeffrey Henderson Non-Executive Chairman

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 47,763 shares to 232,131 shares, valued at $18.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.50 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

