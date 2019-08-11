As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Share Price Rose, Palestra Capital Management Lowered Holding; Motorola Solutions (MSI) Valuation Rose While Coatue Management Has Decreased by $71.70 Million Its Holding

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 77.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 512,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The hedge fund held 152,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.47M, down from 665,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $176.3. About 656,087 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 08/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes Acquisition of Airbus DS Communications; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT CAN EXTEND FOR A FURTHER FIVE YEARS; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.34-Adj EPS $1.39; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 16/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Accuses Hytera of Filing Anticompetitive Practices Lawsuit as Retaliation; 09/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: MSI Titan laptop with a Core i7-8850H shows up at e-tailer; 07/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Airbus DS Communications; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 77,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 752,790 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.63M, down from 830,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $295.72. About 391,265 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 308,035 shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $233.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT FOR FAF, FLT AND FB: Hagens Berman Alerts FAF, FLT and FB to the Firm’s Investigations of Potential Management Breaches, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Citron Research Targets Fleetcor Technologies, Calls For CEO’s Resignation – Benzinga” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FleetCor Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FleetCor Is Reasonably Priced, But It’s Due For A Pullback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

