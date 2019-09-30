As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder White Elm Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $3.14 Million; Conocophillips (COP) Share Price Declined While Alpha Windward Upped Position

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 165.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 7,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 12,100 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $704,000, up from 4,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 4.33 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/05/2018 – Report on Business: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 06/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Looks to Take Venezuelan Oil Assets After Award; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Recommends Rejection of Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASES OF $2 BLN; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 07/05/2018 – Conoco expected to soon temporarily seize PDVSA Curacao assets; 12/05/2018 – A Curacao court has authorized ConocoPhillips to seize about $636 million in assets belonging to Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA; 06/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 28,264 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.94 million, down from 39,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $288. About 406,625 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like FleetCor Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:FLT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FLEETCOR Announces Appointment of Veteran Leader to Group Operating Role – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Well-established Beaverton payments company sold to Georgia firm – Portland Business Journal” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE Atlanta fintech company to acquire Portland-based payment automation company – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.19 million for 24.91 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 1,561 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Pictet North America Sa holds 0.11% or 2,790 shares. Asset Management One Ltd has 0.07% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Blair William & Il stated it has 115,377 shares. Css Limited Company Il reported 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thornburg Investment Inc holds 0.18% or 67,949 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited holds 0.06% or 12,262 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gru Inc reported 0.02% stake. New York-based Moore Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.12% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Fjarde Ap invested in 0.12% or 33,673 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 1.83 million shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $407.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc by 16,400 shares to 133,862 shares, valued at $17.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 85,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Godaddy Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Inc has invested 0.14% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cushing Asset Mgmt Lp owns 18,900 shares. Aull And Monroe Invest Mngmt has 0.91% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 28,091 shares. Zacks Invest holds 0% or 3,847 shares in its portfolio. 5,304 were reported by First Commonwealth Financial Pa. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins stated it has 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Tokio Marine Asset Company holds 0.23% or 21,833 shares. Twin reported 143,440 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 2.83 million shares. 4,773 were accumulated by Pittenger And Anderson. United Fire reported 0.22% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Arosa Capital Limited Partnership has invested 4.78% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 225,565 shares. Kistler accumulated 1,403 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 12,544 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $155.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 4,586 shares to 72 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 20,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 947 shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “World Bank tribunal lowers ConocoPhillips award – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Colombia fracking projects could bring $5B annual investment haul – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips: An Opportunistic Call – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Wall Street Is Bullish on These Oil Stocks Following Crude’s Recent Bounce – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) 2.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.