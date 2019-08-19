As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Academy Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Asset Management Group Has Raised Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $767,258

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 2,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 88,177 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.74 million, down from 90,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $291.27. About 387,812 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 3.61 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33,641 shares to 96,456 shares, valued at $18.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

