As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Market Value Rose, Capital World Investors Cut Position; Lowes Cos Com (LOW) Market Value Rose While Silvercrest Asset Management Group Decreased Position by $1.05 Million

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (LOW) by 11.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 9,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 73,240 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, down from 82,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $104.78. About 1.77M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS INVESTMENT SHIFTING TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE INDUSTRIES; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%; 11/04/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM MOVE IN RATES; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 05/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 142,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.82 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449.58 million, down from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $292.99. About 147,584 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.55 billion for 12.97 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 EPS, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55 million for 27.75 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

