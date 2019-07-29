As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Market Value Rose, 12 West Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $11.92 Million Its Holding; Seabridge Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 48,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 482,338 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.94M, down from 530,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $287.23. About 386,535 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,150 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 107,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 4.40 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55 million for 27.20 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,561 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated owns 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bainco Invsts, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 49,266 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.07% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Advisor Prtn Ltd Llc owns 830 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 778,372 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Brown Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 5,624 shares. British Columbia Invest has invested 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.07% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 4,647 shares. Tributary Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.22% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested 0.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Bogle Mgmt LP De holds 44,383 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $299.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itt Inc. by 14,749 shares to 76,971 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (KRE) by 23,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,347 shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Group Inc. Qvc.