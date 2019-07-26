As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Market Valuation Rose, Crescent Park Management LP Trimmed Its Position; Alethea Capital Management Cut Its Amgen (AMGN) Position by $316,160

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 1,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,600 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 4,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86M shares traded or 2.92% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 15/05/2018 – Amgen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 73,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79M, down from 230,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $287.23. About 340,779 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 EPS, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55 million for 27.20 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 1.04% or 545,435 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated accumulated 15 shares. Missouri-based Co Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Guggenheim Limited Liability Com reported 12,595 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 6,314 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 123 are owned by Lenox Wealth. Cap World Invsts stated it has 0.11% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Colony Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Cleararc holds 0.1% or 2,094 shares in its portfolio. Palestra Management Lc holds 6.08% or 752,790 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 509,145 shares. Westpac Bk Corp holds 20,083 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 1,240 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Company reported 3,797 shares.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Comdata to Acquire Payroll Card Provider SOLE Financial – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cambridge Global Payments to Offer Invoice Automation Solution – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FleetCor Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “European advisory group rejects Amgen and UCB’s Evenity – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Patent Woes Boost Pharma Stock Megamergers Further? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SGMO, PFE, ITCI, PRVL, JNJ, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ACWI, BABA, KO, AMGN: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – TQQQ, NFLX, COST, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ra Med Sys Inc by 118,523 shares to 206,980 shares, valued at $704,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 231,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).