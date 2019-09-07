As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Market Valuation Rose, Brown Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding; Ellington Management Group Upped Position in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) as Share Value Declined

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) by 110.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 410,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 780,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85M, up from 370,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.59B market cap company. It closed at $9.34 lastly. It is down 5.36% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 22/03/2018 – WPP’s Team Ford Appoints Preuss to Lead Public Affairs; 09/05/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction; 19/03/2018 – DESKTOP METAL: FORD CTO TO JOIN ITS BOARD; 24/04/2018 – International Space Station Technology Revolutionizes Neurosurgery At Henry Ford Health System; 16/05/2018 – Ford Resuming Output of Cash-Cow F-Series After Supplier Fire; 19/03/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Sources: Ford pursues deal to buy, redevelop Michigan Central Station; 09/05/2018 – Ford is facing some tough decisions after a fire knocked out production at a supplier’s plant in Michigan; 06/03/2018 – Waters Chooses ANAQUA 9 for IP Management; 19/03/2018 – DESKTOP METAL – FORD’S CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER WILL JOIN DESKTOP METAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Ford to Resume F-150, Super Duty Vehicle Production Within Days

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 47.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 1,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 5,624 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 3,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $302.64. About 325,514 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Bronco, Mustang-inspired EV to lead Ford’s new product line in 2020 – CNBC” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trump administration moving to block California vehicle emissions rules – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Is Investigating Pintec Technology, Cadence Bancorporation, Eldorado Resorts, and Nordstrom on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Ford to recall over 108,000 vehicles, including Fusions and Lincoln MKZs – MarketWatch” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magic Eight Ball Looks At Upcoming Fed Decision – The Policy Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeco Instrs Inc Del (NASDAQ:VECO) by 36,500 shares to 12,400 shares, valued at $134,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Beer Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 1,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,200 shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Advisory LP invested in 0.3% or 67,845 shares. Asset Strategies invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Country Savings Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 109 are held by First Personal Ser. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 2.45 million shares. West Oak Capital Ltd invested in 0.01% or 2,447 shares. Pictet North America has 67,800 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 360,113 shares. Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Ckw Group invested in 9,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 67,012 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 292 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00M worth of stock. Shares for $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netscout Sys Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 13,437 shares to 4.92M shares, valued at $138.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 38,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,344 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like FleetCor Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:FLT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FLEETCOR Partners with Nissan on Contactless Payments in Brazil – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.