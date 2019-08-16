As Fleetcor Technologies Com (FLT) Stock Rose, Cornercap Investment Counsel Lowered Holding by $4.16 Million; New Vernon Investment Management Holds Stake in Aon Plc (AON)

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $190.82. About 204,425 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com (FLT) by 82.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3,621 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 20,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $291.59. About 83,122 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance holds 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 3,873 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 166,759 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Management invested in 1.5% or 30,834 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 773 shares. Conning has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Alps Advsrs has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 11,447 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 545,435 shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.08% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 71,595 shares. 63,431 were accumulated by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Zacks Investment Mngmt owns 3,678 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 42,972 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.14 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bloom Tree Prns Llc holds 3.64% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 135,460 shares.