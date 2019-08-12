As Fleetcor Technologies Com (FLT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding by $4.16 Million; Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Holder First Hawaiian Bank Has Boosted Its Stake by $397,919

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com (FLT) by 82.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3,621 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 20,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $292.73. About 173,173 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 234.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 4,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 6,380 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573,000, up from 1,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.47. About 125,341 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGX); 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Quest Diagnostics – 03/16/2018 01:25 PM; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Adj EPS $1.52; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Outlook for Full-Year 2018 Remains Unchanged

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 9,920 shares. Burt Wealth reported 18 shares. Captrust Advsr reported 1,996 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt owns 600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.14% or 331,293 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Company Of Nevada reported 567 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank invested in 0.01% or 93,991 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 6,940 shares. 55,231 were accumulated by Oppenheimer And Co Incorporated. Cleararc has 3,255 shares. Stifel Fincl has 0.05% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 198,150 shares. Tci Wealth owns 5 shares. Swiss Bancshares has invested 0.05% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Advisor Prtnrs Llc invested in 2,713 shares.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 25,232 shares to 16,395 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,189 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.33% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 91,737 shares. 45,085 are owned by Raymond James And Associate. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 39 shares. Moreover, Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 14,605 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP owns 15,118 shares. 20,201 are owned by Comerica Bankshares. Toth Advisory reported 4,330 shares. 7,957 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Synovus Financial has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Advisory Research reported 2,550 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 33,009 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc accumulated 7,708 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks reported 103,270 shares stake.