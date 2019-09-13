As Fleetcor Technologies Com (FLT) Share Value Rose, Bainco International Investors Lowered Its Position; As Hercules Capital (HTGC) Market Valuation Rose, Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Increased Position

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com (FLT) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 47,066 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.22 million, down from 49,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $290.99. About 83,449 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 3.51 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.94 million, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 76,457 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,905 shares. Parkside Bancshares Trust has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 215,938 shares. Reilly Financial Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 55 shares. Tealwood Asset Management accumulated 1.33% or 11,615 shares. Waddell & Reed Inc accumulated 275,576 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 0.05% or 12,109 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Voloridge Invest Lc owns 26,734 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 311,461 shares. Indiana-based Horizon Inv Ser Limited Com has invested 0.6% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% or 11,931 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 34,979 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Axa stated it has 0.08% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18M for 25.17 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

